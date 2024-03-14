History: ‘Big Red’ and the Lewis and Wilson family legacy

Coastal Redwoods

“Big Red,” as it is affectionately called by some Edmonds residents, is a coastal redwood tree that is estimated at between 80 and 90 feet tall and has a trunk measuring approximately 6 feet in diameter. The coastal redwood’s scientific name is sequoia sempervirens, and it is the sole living species of the genus sequia, in the cypress family.

Coastal redwoods can live to be thousands of years old and grow to a height of 200 feet. They are normally extremely healthy trees, as they are not subject to fungi or insect infestation due to their thick bark.

The Lewis Family and Big Red’s arrival:

In 1909, Millard and Mabel Lewis, who married in 1905, moved from Eastern Washington to the Fremont district in north Seattle. Previous to their move, they owned farm land in Eastern Washington, which they rented out to farmers and also lived on.

Mabel, who had attended business school in Everett, preferred the climate on the west side of the Cascades, which prompted the couple’s move.

For the next six years the Lewis family enjoyed living in the Fremont area. By early 1915 they had welcomed a son, Clifford, and Mabel was pregnant with a second child. While waiting for their second child to be born, they received word that their home was going to be one of the casualties of Aurora Avenue’s widening.

Realizing that their home would be demolished and wanting to live on more land, they purchased acreage approximately a half mile south of Edmonds’ city limits at the time. Their newly acquired land did not have a residence on it, so they directed that a home be built. While waiting for their home to be finished, Mabel gave birth to a daughter, Maxine, in autumn 1915. When their new residence was ready, the family moved onto their Edmonds property in spring o1916.

The Lewis’ purchase included not only the lot where “Big Red” now stands, but several additional lots to the south. On their acreage they planted a small orchard of apple, cherry, pear, peach and hazelnut trees. They also had a cow, raised chickens and according to family history had cats and a dog named “Tottsie.”

Six years later, in 1922, the family took a trip to northern California, where they visited the redwood forests. One of the souvenirs they brought back was a burl from a redwood tree.

When they arrived home, Mabel and Millard planted the burl out in front of the family home. From a historical perspective, when the burl was placed in the ground, the mosquito fleet was still the primary means of travel on Puget Sound. The Edmonds-to-Kingston ferry wasn’t put into service until May 1923. The Princess Theater wasn’t built yet, nor was the Edmonds Bakery in its current location. They opened in November and December of 1923, respectively.

As Clifford and Maxine grew up on the small farm, Big Red began to grow upward too. Sadly their father, Millard Lewis, died in 1931. After his passing, Mabel decided that she and her children would continue to live on the property. As the years passed, Mabel never remarried and Maxine grew especially close to her mother.

The Wilson Family

In her mid 20s, Maxine married Wilbur “Ed” Wilson, who was a carpenter by trade. Previously, he had worked at the Quality Shingle Company, one of the many shingle mills that lined the Edmonds waterfront at the time. Maxine also worked as a postal clerk at the Edmonds Post Office and later at the Mountlake Terrace Post Office

Maxine and Ed had two children — a son, William “Bill,” and a daughter, Gail. The family lived in Edmonds and visited Mabel and the farm regularly.

In 1952, Maxine and Ed divorced amiably, continuing to be supportive of each other and the family in the years after the divorce. After the divorce, Maxine and the childrenmoved back to her mother’s home.

During the mid to late 1950s, Gail, Bill and their friends had many adventures in and around the front yard and Big Red. Despite the size of the property, Gail as a child chose the foot of Big Red as the “safest” final resting place for her pet goldfish.

Author’s note: In the late 1950s, Mabel, for some unknown reason, asked her ex-son-in-law Ed Wilson to top off Big Red. It is due to this topping that Big Red today has two co-dominant trunks

Bill remembers as a teenager in 1962 climbing approximately 20 feet up Big Red’s trunk to place an antenna in the branches, so that he could get better reception. He was studying the Morse code, part of an amateur radio license (aka Ham Radio), and needed to hear the shortwave Morse code signals being broadcasted by other ham radio operators. At the time, he remembers the trunk of Big Red being between 18 to 24 inches in diameter.

Mabel, the matriarch of the family, died in 1964, 42 years after she planted Big Red. After her mother’s passing, Maxine continued to live in the family house for another decade.

In the mid-1970s, Maxine sold the property to developers who built the Boardwalk Condominiums that sit adjacent to Big Red today. Fortunately, Big Red was not negatively impacted by the development. At the time, it is estimated that Big Red was a healthy 40 to 50 feet tall.

After the sale of the property,Maxine continued to live nearby, passing away in 1994. She is buried in the family’s plot at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery.

Today

The Wilson children and their descendants still live close by, or in Edmonds proper. In fact, the great-great-grandchildren of Mabel and Millard Lewis can easily walk over and gaze at Big Red, and realize that their ancestors planted Big Red nearly 102 years ago.

Big Red is an awe-inspiring, majestic coastal redwood whose co-dominant trunks and limbs reach skyward.

Author’s final notes: When I went over on several occasions to look at Big Red and take photos, I had the opportunity to talk to several neighbors and two arborists who were looking at the tree out of curiosity. The neighbors stated that they love the tree and its beauty. The arborists stated that Big Red appears to be extremely healthy, standing straight and stable in its foundation.

While visiting, I also noticed that a wide variety of birds and a gray squirrel were taking advantage of Big Red’s canopy.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. A huge thank you goes out to the Wilson family (Bill and Gretchen especially) for their assistance in researching the history of Big Red and their family’s long involvement.