History: Edmonds’ home life 1885 to 1905 – Part 2

In Part 1, we looked at the challenges surrounding the establishment of a homestead and the tasks associated with clearing and tilling the land. We also looked at the early pioneers’ recollections of weekly chores and the items that were used to maintain a quality of life.

In Part 2, we will examine the recounts of what life was like for these pioneers outside the home and within their small community.

Author’s note: The first church in Edmonds was a Congregational church, which was established in 1888/1889. The church was located at 6th Ave and Dayton. A Swedish Methodist Church was the next church to be built. It was located at 5th and Dayton and built in 1903.

Sundays

The early settlers viewed Sunday as the only “day of rest.” Before churches were available, a number of recollections regarding Sundays involved taking walks and doing things with their fathers.

“In the early days there were no churches, but prayer meetings were held frequently at different homes and these were made the occasion for general gatherings and reunions.” Etta Brackett “On Sunday mornings we would go to Sunday school and church. In the afternoon we would walk downtown with my mother or father. We walked a lot. At times there was some sort of amusement in town. A traveling minstrel show or magic lantern show would come up on a steamer Saturday afternoon and provided entertainment on Sunday. You have to remember back then people worked six days a week, so Sunday was the only day they would relax. I remember my first merry-go-round ride. A traveling show had set up a portable merry-go-round near the old pavilion and I rode it. It was the thrill of my life at the time. Once the city park opened, the Edmonds City Park Band provided two hour concerts there on Sunday afternoons.” Esther Kingdon Knowles

“On Sunday afternoons if my dad was available we would walk down to the wharf to watch people getting on and off the steamer. The new Greyhound steamer was larger than the old Buckeye and carried many interesting people.” Ivy Kingdon

“I loved to watch the tall ships sail into the harbor as they headed into and out of Seattle.” Carrie Yost Astell Ivy Kingdon and Fred Fourtner also mentioned walking down to the wharf or shore to watch the tall ships sailing into the Puget Sound and how majestic they looked. “On summer Sunday afternoons the Edmonds baseball team would often play the Richmond Beach team. My little old grandparents never missed a game! There were no seats back then so they would come early and sit in the same place on the grassy knoll. My grandmother Marie always brought an umbrella in case it “started to sprinkle.” For some reason I was always with Marie and Pa. After the baseball season was over, my sister and I would walk down to the beach on Sunday afternoons looking for agates, shells and all sorts of interesting things. I still have some of them that I gathered around 1900.” Ivy Kingdon

“After my father’s death, my brother and I would go down to the beach on Sunday and fish. We always caught fish. The largest fish I ever caught was a 16 lb. salmon. My brother and I had spent one year at the Richmond Beach School so we knew kids up there. We would walk down the beach on Sundays towards Rock Creek and look for arrowheads. There must have been a large settlement there at one time. Over the years a lot of arrowheads were found in that area.” Frances Anderson “I spent most of my Sundays at the Congregational Church. My mother was in charge of the Sunday school working alongside Reverend Fowler. She was responsible for all the lesson planning and I was amazed by the amount of work she did. We had revival meetings on Sundays, and I joined the church at one of them. I think I was twelve years old.” Ethel Smith Mowat

Fun (adventures) in the woods

In the earliest days of Edmonds’ existence, the woods around the area were definitely alive. When children were playing “outside” they were playing most often in stump fields or the dense woods. There are multiple stories about “adventures” or “misadventures” during playtime.

“We would gather a group of kids and headed into the woods to play “Run Sheep Run”. We had to be careful that some of the younger kids didn’t go too far into the trees and wouldn’t find their way back to home base. There were black bear and cougars around at times”. Joseph Yost “We loved playing in the woods. There were plenty of creeks and water ponds, large timber, blackberries, huckleberries and hundreds of wildflowers. We saw bear, deer, wildcats, cougars, mink, weasels, skunks, chipmunks and birds of all sorts while exploring the woods near the town.” Flora Deiner Koelsche “When I was about 11, I was exploring in the woods, when my dog, that was ahead of me, let out a terrible howl and went racing out of the woods towards home. I wasn’t sure what had happened, but I was scared, thinking he might have a met a bear or something. When I got back home, he was hiding under the front porch. When I got closer, I realized what had happened. He had encountered a skunk and had gotten a full dose of the skunk’s spray in his eyes and face. It took us awhile to get him out from under the porch. My mother had to open up three jars of canned tomatoes, so that we could pour the tomato juice over him to help get the smell off of him. He didn’t smell very good for quite a while, but he never went close to a skunk again.” John Yost “I was walking through a stump field north of town one day when I heard a loud buzzing sound. Getting closer I could see honey bees going in and out of a hole in an old stump. That evening I told my father about it. Two days later he and my older brother went over and “smoked” the bees out of the stump. They gathered a number of large honeycombs and we had fresh honey for several weeks on our biscuits and flapjacks.” Carrie Yost “We were foraging for blackberries one summer and I was working my way around a large clump of blackberry bushes that were about eight feet tall. As I was reaching up to pick some of the larger berries, I heard a rustling sound about ten feet away on the other side of the patch. I slowly moved around to the edge to see who was there, and to my surprise there was a large black bear gorging itself on the berries. I slowly backed away and the bear just kept on eating.” Frances Anderson

“There were many times when I was walking through the woods and I would be startled by the sound of something right next to me. There were so many quail, blue grouse, and squirrels in the undergrowth that you wouldn’t know they were there, until you almost stepped on them.” Esther Kingdon Knowles

Native Americans

Native Americans often traveled up and down Puget Sound in large dugout canoes. There weren’t any settlements close to Edmonds, but there were hunting trails and other signs that they had frequented the woods and shoreline prior to the settlers’ arrival.

“We didn’t have many neighbors. There were no Book and Thimble clubs then. The Indians were the closest and most numerous of our neighbors. They did not take kindly to the social functions indulged by their white friends. The Indians were not bad neighbors though, and we were never subjected to any petty annoyances that usually accompany close contact with the natives.” Etta Brackett “As a small child, when Edmonds was a small village, I remember Indians coming along the shore in their magnificent dugout canoes. They often camped out on the beach, as they traveled back and forth from up north to the south of Seattle.” Clara Marie Everton Strance

“I remember whole families of Indians camping on the Edmonds waterfront, north of the old fishing pier. Their canoes were large enough for an entire family. The Indians were on their way south to pick hops in Auburn and Seattle. I loved seeing them and waving hello. There were fish traps all along the waterfront and net fishing. The fish sold at $.10 per fish, but they often gave me one for free. In Seattle, the squaws could be seen on corners, selling their hand woven baskets.” Frances Anderson “There was a late summer day when Frances Anderson and I were walking down the beach and some Indian families had put up their tents along the shore. Having never seen the inside of a tent, Frances and I slowly walked over, bent down and looked inside. It looked cozy and simple. As we stood up and started walking away, we saw an older Indian woman sitting nearby on a log. She had a big smile on her face.” Myrtie Rynearson. “I appreciated seeing the Indians in their great dugout canoes going from one reservation to another, principally to pick hops in the Puyallup valley where they were grown. I often saw eight or ten of the mammoth dugouts come down the Sound. Edmonds was the half way mark, so they would put in to the beach where they would set up camps with their teepees, and proceed for several days, fishing, clamming and picking berries back in the forest. We, as curious children would “peek” in the tents, and find their baskets, and evidences of their housekeeping, which was most simple. We never molested anything. They were a friendly group.” Edith Brackett Cary

Drugstores and medicines

Similar to grocery stores, the early pioneers seldom frequented a drug store. There were several interesting comments about home remedies and even traveling medicine shows in the early pioneers’ recollections though.

“We never heard of an aspirin. We drank sulfur and molasses for a spring tonic. We rubbed turpentine and lard on our chests for cold congestion. We also rubbed goose grease on our chests to fight a cold. Epsom salts were used to clear the head and we sniffed camphor for headaches. A bottle of brandy was on the top shelf of the cupboard, but used sparingly.” Edith Brackett Cary “My mother would drape a wet towel over my head and make me inhale steam coming off a bowl of boiling hot water to help me cure a cold. She also placed mustard plasters on my chest to help alleviate head congestion.” Eathel Engel “We occasionally had traveling medicine shows in Edmonds in the early days. As a child I was always curious about their elixirs that reportedly would cure everything from gout to migraine headaches to rheumatism”. Frances Anderson

Author’s note: When you read the following two advertisements from the Edmonds Review regarding medicines available at the local drugstore, you might have wanted to use home remedies too.

Both advertisements were circa 1901. (Courtesy Sno-Isle Genealogical Society)

Holidays and observations

Holidays were celebrated in very simple ways. Families and neighbors gathered to celebrate without material goods. When churches were established, they became centers for family activities, education, support and involvement.

In the following recollection, Decoration Day refers to Memorial Day.

“I remember Decoration Day in Edmonds. Townspeople, children as well as veterans, gathered flowers, carried flags and formed a parade, walking or riding to the Odd Fellows Cemetery. They decorated the graves with the flowers and the flags, if for a veteran. I lamented I had no family there to honor, but there were always some forgotten graves we decorated.” Clara Marie Everton Stance “For me, being raised in the Congregation Church, where my mother was the Sunday school leader, my most special day of the year was “Children’s Day”. It was the second Sunday in June and for weeks before mother and I would drill the children in their “pieces” and songs. There were printed programs sent out from the church and mother tried to follow them up with a letter. Then on Saturday before the big event, we spent the whole day decorating the church. There were ferns and flowers of all kinds and a fountain if possible. It was our great day.” Ethel Smith Mowat “I remember Children’s Day at the Congregational Church. If possible, each girl wore a new white dress for the first time. The church was filled with sweet smelling flowers, and all the children spoke their “pieces” and at the end, each received a flower, a beautifully decorated card with a bible verse to carry home and cherish. It was a very special time.” Clara Marie Everton Stance. “The Fourth of July was the grand reunion day for the white people who were scattered up and down the Sound. We had the largest house in the country at the time, and after a dinner in the woods the crowd would gather at our place for a dance in the evening.” Etta Brackett “Christmas was a very simple affair, no tree and no gifts to speak of. We always hung up our socks, which were then filled with nuts, candies, oranges and apples. Toys as we know them did not exist.” John Saxton (John lived in both Edmonds and Richmond Beach) “Christmas was a community celebration. On Christmas Eve, at the first ringing of the church bell, we walked in the dark to the dimly lit church, which rapidly filled with people. I would gaze in awe at the huge Christmas fir tree reaching to the ceiling at the far end of the building. After the second ringing of the bell, the candles were lighted one by one until the whole church glowed. The tree was decorated with tinsel, strings of popcorn and cranberries, paper chains and cut-outs, and the top with a large glittering star. Underneath the tree were piles and piles of apples, oranges, candy and nuts in bright red mesh bags. A man stood near the tree with a bucket of water, in case of flames. But the tree was always freshly cut, the building only heated on Sunday and holidays, so there was little danger. There was a program, Christmas carols and songs, and then the best of all: Santa distributed the Christmas goodies, a filled mesh bag, for each child. Christmas was about the only time you saw an orange, so that alone was a special treat.” Clara Marie Everton Stance.

Winter fun

Major snowstorms were infrequent in Edmonds first 20 years, but when they did occur they resulted in fond memories of homemade sleds and other winter activities.

“I remember sliding down Sweet’s Hill after winter snowstorms. One very special time, when I was little, I was allowed to go the School Hill slide. There the big boys would put extra snow and water on the steep part of the hill to make it a sheet of ice. You then could slide from just below 9th Ave, above the school, all the way down to what is now 5th and Main, and then make a left turn onto 5th. It was considered very dangerous and not for little kids, especially when the big boys and girls rode down the hill on bobsleds.” Clara Marie Everton Stance

Author’s note: Sweet’s Hill was located between 5th and 6th Avenue on Dayton and Walnut Streets.

“When my mother was a girl, her mother made her “snow candy”. She later made it for me. We poured syrup made from sugar and water into a big pan filled with snow. It would harden and we would break it into pieces and eat it. We thought it was a big treat.” Eleanor Millholland

Author’s final note: There were a couple of recollections of black bear and deer becoming intoxicated by eating apples and plums that had fallen on the ground, half rotten and fermenting. One instance recounted a black bear falling out of the tree, staggering away into the woods, pretty inebriated.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Thanks go to the Everett Library – Northwest Room, Edmonds Historical Museum, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society and several descendants of early Edmonds settlers/pioneers who helped with the writing.