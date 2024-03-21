Holy Rosary ‘Bunny Patrol’ prepares Easter baskets for those in need

Holy Rosary Edmonds conducted its annual Easter Basket Project this past week, and organizers report that this year’s “Bunny Patrol” was a huge success. More than 30 volunteers assembled 845 Easter baskets for distribution to local families in need.

Of those, 100 baskets were customized for infants and contained a book, washcloths, and rubber duckies, while 745 baskets were assembled for older children and included a stuffed bunny, pinwheel, chocolate bunny and plastic eggs stuffed with candy.

Parish volunteers and middle school students spent more than two hours at Holy Rosary School assembling the baskets over the weekend, to ensure delivery before Easter Sunday.The project was started in 1989 by two Holy Rosary moms and serves thousands of families in the community.

Those organizations receiving baskets include Catholic Community Services, St. Francis House, Edmonds Food Bank, Domestic Violence Services, Next Step Pregnancy Services, Housing Hope, Food Lifeline and Saint Vincent de Paul.