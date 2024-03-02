Introducing new advertiser Sam Souza Painting LLC

We’re happy to introduce our new advertiser, Sam Souza Painting LLC.

They love to take on painting projects for local community members in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Presently they are scheduling interior painting projects and are scheduling exterior projects for the spring and summer.

Contact them today to get on their schedule. Call/text: 206-702-7242 or email sam@samsouzapainting.com.