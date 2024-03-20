Join the House of Wisdom for Ramadan community gathering at Edmonds Waterfront Center March 26

The House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood nonprofit that provides free tutoring and other services to high school and college students, is partnering with the Edmonds Waterfront Center to host a Ramadan Community Gathering from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

The event will be open to everyone “regardless of background, to celebrate a time of unity, compassion and togetherness while highlighting the significance of Ramadan,” the House of Wisdom said in a news release announcing the event. “Take part in the gathering to create meaningful connections, enjoy cultural food and music, and leave with an unforgettable experience.”

Known as one of the third Pillars of Islam, Ramadan occurs in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is special to Muslims worldwide. It is a time for fasting and spiritual growth during the daytime hours, building self-control and gratitude, with reflections from the Qur’an and special prayers. When the sun sets, Muslims then break the fast with a festive meal called an iftar and visit their community of friends and family. The period begins and ends with the sight of the crescent moon, as it follows the lunar calendar.

“We are working to bring our diverse community together and celebrate different cultures,” said House of Wisdom Founder and President Ahmad Hilal Abid. “We work to foster community engagement among our diverse communities and we ensure that every community member should feel like they belong here.”

Those interested in attending can register for the event by clicking on this registration form or QR code in the flyer.