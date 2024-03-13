Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day: A free online concert from Edmonds’ own Gothard Sisters

The Edmonds-based Gothard Sisters are celebrating their 15th year of performing Celtic music worldwide, and they shared this free acoustic concert via YouTube.
The Gothard Sisters will be in concert at the Edmonds Center for the Arts on St. Patrick’s Day — Sunday, March 17. You can buy tickets here.
