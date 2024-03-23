Latino Educational Training Institute to hold breakfast fundraiser April 18

Supporters of the local Latino community are invited to attend a breakfast fundraiser for the Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) Thursday, April 18. The event will begin at 7 a.m. at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood, 20610 44th Ave. W.

The special morning will include breakfast, networking opportunities and news about LETI’s operations and plans to support low-income and Latino people. Participation will support the nonprofit’s continued efforts to empower and educate underserved people as they overcome economic, social and cultural barriers.

To learn more about LETI or purchase a table or single ticket, visit LETI’s website here.