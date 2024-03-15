Legislators from 32nd District to host in-person town hall April 10 in Mountlake Terrace

32nd District legislators Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Lauren Davis will be hosting an in-person Town Hall in Mountlake Terrance on Wednesday, April 10 at the Mountlake Terrace City Hall.
This is a chance for constituents to hear a post-session update, have questions answered, and discuss the issues you’d like to see the legislature address next year, according to a news release.
The 32nd district includes Shoreline, Woodway, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and northwest Seattle.
Who: Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Lauren Davis
What: 32nd District In-Person Town Hall
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10
Where: Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace
Constituents are encouraged to submit questions in advance here.
