Letter to the editor: Praise for the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society

Editor:

Shoutout to Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS)! I recently took them up on their free 40-minute session where experienced genealogy researcher Margaret Summitt helped me break through my “brick wall” family tree research problem.

Margaret shared some research tips and techniques and she uncovered some information that, if confirmed, will help solve a part of my family tree that has eluded me for about 15 years.

Before visiting SIGS, I erroneously thought that their resource library would be focused just on the local area. But they actually have resource materials from every U.S. State and from countries all over the world. This is a treasure trove of information and the volunteers are super helpful.

Another highlight is, just inside the door hanging on the wall is a quilt of Snohomish County that Margaret handmade, pictorially depicting interesting detail about areas of the county.

Also, what I didn’t know is that SIGS is located at a historic site, Heritage Park. I highly recommend a visit to Heritage Park to take in the historical significance of this area, and then pop in to SIGS to take a look at the quilt and also see for yourself all of the amazing resources they have to offer.

A SIGS membership costs only $25 per year and I joined because it is very much worth my support, and Margaret just may have cracked the persistent mystery in my family tree.

Teresa Schultz

Edmonds