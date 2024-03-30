Letter to the editor: Two items lacking in recent local improvements

Editor:

It has occurred to me that there are a couple of items in our inventory of local improvements that are sorely lacking. First, the welcome to Edmonds sign on SR 104 has been widely viewed as a great success by residents and visitors alike. One item is missing, however. It needs to be lit after dark. Was that considered and rejected or was it too far down the priority list?

Second, the new Civic Field Playground has been a huge draw, particularly when considered versus the previous — albeit historic — high school athletic complex. People of all ages are walking and jogging at all times of the day while young families are enjoying themselves watching their children develop on the skate park. My comment/question is, why is there no flag pole that almost universally should accompany such a beautiful public facility? (Asking for a friend).

Gerry Tays

Edmonds