Lori Matsukawa to speak at March 13 meeting of Edmonds Lions Club

Lori Matsukawa, former longtime anchor and reporter at KING-TV, will be the guest speaker at the Edmonds Lions Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Maplewood Presbyterian Church. The community is invited.

Matsukawa is an Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist with over 40 years in the industry. She retired after 36 years as an anchor and reporter at KING-TV in Seattle.

In 2022, Matsukawa was presented with an Imperial award from the Government of Japan — “Rising Sun: Gold and Silver Rays” –recognizing her efforts to build strong relations between the people of Japan and the United States. She is an alumna of the Japanese American Leadership Delegation, a program of the US-Japan Council. She co-founded the Seattle Chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association and the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington.

Matsukawa graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a bachelor’s in communication from Stanford University and received a master’s in communication from the University of Washington.

She and her husband reside in Western Washington and have a grown son. Her first children’s book, Brave Mrs. Sato — based on her real-life babysitter and grandmother who was a picture bride — was published in November 2023.

The Edmonds Lions Club has been providing service to the community for more than 75 years. New members are welcome. For more information on the club, visit edmondslions.org.