March 25: City invites public to help shape waterfront vision as part of Comprehensive Plan update

The City of Edmonds is inviting community members to a public meeting Monday, March 25 where they can share their thoughts about a vision for the Edmonds waterfront as part of the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

The March 25 meeting is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. at the new Port of Edmonds administration building at 471 Admiral Way. In a news release, the city said that throughout the Comprehensive Plan public engagement process, “the Edmonds community has emphasized the importance of the waterfront area and its vibrant character, which adds to the city’s identity, along with key issues including sea level rise and the ecological health of our shoreline.”

The meeting is described as a design charette, which is defined as “an interactive meeting where community members will turn words into design concepts with the help of staff and city consultants.”

The goal of this session is to hear from diverse perspectives to ensure that the city’s approach reflects the evolving needs and aspirations of Edmonds, the news release said.

Attendees are asked to RSVP online by March 20 so the city can plan for attendance.

You can learn more about the Comprehensive Plan update here.