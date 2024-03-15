Mayor’s 2024 State of City address to focus on city finances

The public is invited to attend Mayor Mike Rosen’s 2024 State of the City address at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28. The in-person event will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center and will also be broadcast live via Zoom as well as on cable television channels 21 and 39.

“Unlike traditional State of the City addresses, my inaugural State of the City as Mayor of Edmonds will center exclusively around our city’s finances and the roadmap ahead,” said Rosen, who was elected in November and took office Jan. 1. “I am eager to share this information with community members.”

Doors will open to the public at the Waterfront Center at 6:10 p.m.

You can view the Zoom event here. The broadcast will be recorded and will be posted on the city website as well as on YouTube for later viewing.