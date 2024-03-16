New income thresholds for property tax exemptions

In Washington state, individuals who meet certain eligibility requirements may receive a reduction of property taxes. New this year, the income thresholds have increased allowing more Washingtonians to qualify for the exemption.

To be eligible for the property tax exemption, you must own and occupy a primary residence in Washington and have a qualifying income.

Check your income eligibility with your local county assessor.

You must also meet at least one of the following by Dec. 31 of the assessment year:

At least 61 years of age.

At least 57 years of age and the surviving spouse or domestic partner of a person who was an exemption participant at the time of their death.

Unable to work because of a disability (any age).

A disabled veteran with a service-connected evaluation of at least 80% or receiving compensation from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs at the 100% rate for a service-connected disability.

You can apply for the exemption through your local county assessor. Each county has unique income requirements based on your county’s median household income.

You can find information for Snohomish County here.