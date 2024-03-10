Reminder: Open house at Maplewood Fire Station March 14

Neighbors and community members are invited to meet local firefighters and learn hands-only CPR at Neighborhood Night at Maplewood Fire Station, according to a news release.

South County Fire is hosting a Neighborhood Night Open House from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at Maplewood Fire Station 16, 8429 196th Street Southwest in Edmonds.

Drop by the fire station any time during this free event for fun activities including:

• Meet your firefighters.

• Learn how to prepare and care for your family in a disaster.

• Learn hands-only CPR.

Free bike helmets, made possible by grant donations, will also be available while supplies last.

The Maplewood Fire Station is part of South County Fire’s network of 15 neighborhood fire stations, working together and backed by regional resources to serve nearly 300,000 residents across southwest Snohomish County.

Learn more about this and other upcoming South County Fire events here.