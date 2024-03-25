Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures scheduled for March 25-29

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight March 25-29.

– Several lanes of northbound I-5 between State Route 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 25, through Friday morning, March 29. The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 also will close at those times.

– The 220th and 236th streets southwest on-ramps to northbound I-5 will alternate closing from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 25, through Friday morning, March 29.

– Several lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 25, through Friday morning, March 29.

– Up to three right lanes of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will begin closing at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly Wednesday, March 27, through Friday morning, March 29. The 44th Avenue West on-ramp to southbound I-5 and the southbound I-5 off-ramp to the 220th Street Southwest also will close at 11 p.m. each night.

– The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. Thursday, March 28, to 5 a.m. Friday, March 29.