Passing the keys marks continuing evolution of Edmonds’ downtown business community

With two key relocations and a notable addition, spring is bringing a fresh look to the Edmonds downtown business community.

Cline Jewelers moved to its new location at 5th and Main late last year, moving from its former 5th Avenue location adjacent to Starbucks on the tree-lined fountain plaza.

But that left the old location vacant and looking for a new tenant — and it soon found one in Jen Lawson, owner of Crow. Tucked away on 4th Avenue North — two doors down from Rick Steves’ Travel Center — Crowe specialized in one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted items with a Northwest vibe.

“Crow was so thrilled to open in late 2019 in a charming little space on 4th Avenue North,” Lawson said. “We loved our four-plus years there but jumped at the chance to be considered for the Cline Jewelers location. This building has such an amazing retail history with Clines in it for so many years.”

Lawson and Cline worked closely during Crow’s transition to the new location, a testament to the role of cooperation and mutual support in enhancing the vibrancy of Edmonds’ downtown business district.

“Jen’s new home at Crow was a great location for Cline Jewelers,” Cline said. “It allowed us to grow our business and eventually expand to our current location, which is more than three times the size of what we had there. Of course, a key factor in making this possible for us is the incredible support from our fellow downtown business owners and our amazing clients. We couldn’t be more excited at playing a part in this new beginning for Jen and Crow and look forward to watching her business grow.”

But Crow’s relocation created yet another opportunity for its former 4th Avenue location.

Enter Nick Kruse and his vision to create something different for Edmonds.

“Edmonds has a fantastic selection of specialty stores specializing in clothing for women,” he said. “Some of these also carry items for men, but not as the primary focus. I want to change that.”

Experienced in many aspects of men’s clothing, Kruse — who admits that “I’ve been in men’s clothing all my life” — worked for Filson before branching out, developing his own brands and designing several lines of his own apparel.

Kruse’s new store – Podium – will be devoted exclusively to men’s clothing, specializing in the things men wear every day – jeans, flannels, cottons – but many with a stylish attitude that sets them apart from the usual. Learn more at @podiumedmonds on Instagram and at the store’s e-commerce site at www.shoppodium.us.

Kruse and his wife moved back home to Edmonds in January 2020 after spending four years working in the clothing industry in Los Angeles.

“My wife grew up in Edmonds while I grew up in Ballard, so it was a bit of a homecoming for both of us,” Kruse said. “We both love the community, the outdoors and are really enjoying putting our roots down in Edmonds while growing our family. We have a 2-year-old boy and are expecting our first girl early May.”

With spring in the air and summer just around the corner, look for a fresh vibe downtown as Cline, Crow and Podium bring some exciting new things to the retail scene — a testament to what can happen when business owners join hands to create community.

“I loved working with Andy in the process of transitioning to his spot as well as helping Nick prepare to move into my old location,” Lawson said. “It feels so full circle, I’m so excited for us all on our new adventures!”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel