Planting Edmonds: Spring pruning for shrubs

Next, if needed, remove a few more stems to ground level to allow more light and air to reach the center. Remove these stems in a random and natural-looking pattern. Remember your “budget” and allow most of the stems to remain.

Finally, step back and look at your work. At this point you can remove any stems that seem unappealing or out of place. This type of approach will keep your cane-grower healthy and vigorous for many years to come.

Hydrangeas:

Here is another plant that you should identify before pruning as there are several distinct species that require pruning at different times of the year. Some hydrangeas such as the ‘PeeGee’ (Hydrangea paniculata) and smooth hydrangeas (Hydrangea arborescens) bloom on new wood and can be pruned in winter or early spring.

Other hydrangeas such as the ‘Big-leaf’ (Hydrangea macrophylla) and ‘Oakleaf’ (Hydrangea quercifolia) bloom on old wood and should be pruned after the plant finishes flowering in the summer.

Hydrangeas, honestly, do not need regular pruning. They will grow and flower well with very little input other than to remove spent flowers and deadwood. However, they do need tidying and rejuvenating from time to time.

Hydrangeas that bloom on old wood generally do not need pruning other than to clean up old blooms if you find them unsightly. Instead, site these varieties in an area where they can “just be” or choose a variety that will not get too big for its chosen space. Hydrangeas that bloom on new wood can be pruned just as the new growth is beginning to emerge in spring. Treat these as you would any cane grower above.

Roses:

You can get as many opinions on how and when to prune roses as there are passionate gardeners out there. This topic is always good for a lively debate! Similar to hydrangeas, it is good to know the type of rose you have as that will influence when and how much you prune. But with that said, there are some basic pruning fundamentals that apply to most roses to keep them healthy and happy.

In the summer, deadheading spent blooms will generally encourage more blooms.

In fall after the first major frost has passed is a good time to clean up any leftover spent flowers, remove diseased or dead branches and clean up the leaves to prevent the spread of diseases. This is not the time for a “hard prune.” Take it easy as too much pruning at this time can stimulate growth that can be damaged by winter weather.

Spring is, in general, the best time for any major pruning. Prune after the last frost of the season. For us in the PNW that is usually around early to mid-April on average. Take out any crossing branches and a few of the oldest canes, entirely remove any thin or weak growth and suckers, and, if desired, lower the remaining canes. The goal is to have an open-structured plant that resembles a nice vase shape.

Cut the stems about one-quarter inch above an outward-facing bud above a five to seven-leaflet leaf. The cut should slant away from the bud to keep water from standing in the bud union. Climbers are the exception to the general vase-shape rule, as you would train these canes to a trellis or maybe a fence line instead.

Best time to remove suckers and water sprouts on trees and shrubs:

Suckers and water sprouts are unproductive shoots off the main stem or trunk. Suckers are shoots that arise from below ground or ground level as opposed to water sprouts which are found growing off of the canopy branches. While these types of growth are most commonly found on fruit trees (both fruiting and ornamental), they can also be found on plants such as Forsythia, Smoke Bush and Lilacs.

A common belief is that this type of growth should be removed in the spring. However, this is one of those times when it is best to wait until early summer. If you remove these shoots too early, they will grow back with a vengeance creating a lot more work for you in the future. If pruned after the spring growing push, the plant will respond with fewer suckers and sprouts to remove the following season.

To conclude, spring is such a wonderful, hopeful time of year. Knowing your plants, learning their needs, and working with their natural growth habits will help you make appropriate pruning decisions. Not only will your shrubs be happy for your efforts, but they will also reward you with healthy vigorous growth and a beautiful display of flowers for years to come.

— by Debra Dill, an ISA-certified Arborist who has worked in the Horticulture field for 28 years and currently serves as a field arborist for the City of Edmonds Parks Department. She also serves on the Edmonds in Bloom Board of Directors