Poet’s Corner: Temple, Crepe Myrtle

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Temple

The rabbi wore faded jeans,

his yarmulke a slightly askew halo.

He played guitar during the service

in the dusty room where Sabbath celebrations took place

homemade rugelach and hamantaschen offered on elaborate plates.

This unlikely rabbi

sang peppy call-and-response Hebrew songs.

When the whimsical service was over

he poured shots of whiskey.

It was all unorthodox.

Our dad was dead.

We didn’t know what else to do

so we gathered at the Temple,

though we hadn’t been

there in decades.

How different it was.

The Temple doors were made for giants

but we were ushered in the back way

like we were going to a speakeasy.

Bullets from the Pittsburgh Tree of Life shooting

echoed here in New Jersey.

We didn’t sing the Mourner’s Kaddish

in the main body of the Temple that day

where I had mumbled my Bat Mitzvah Haftarah,

the cantor with halitosis standing near me

whispering the Hebrew words I couldn’t remember (most of them).

That solid old Temple with his strong Torah heartbeat

remained empty that day and we were relegated to the unadorned back room.

My father would have been amused by the exuberant rabbi.

“L’chaim, Dad. To life.”

The rabbi’s whiskey,

thrilling and incongruous in Temple,

lifted my spirit.

I almost forgot sorrow.

They’re going to knock down that old Temple –

very few honor their ghosts there anymore.

Our grandparents bought their house on the same street

to walk to Shabbat services after lighting the candles.

Our great-grandparents, milliners forced to flee Austria, walked with them.

Their names and thousands of others etched into the Temple walls

will soon be dust.

We walk to the Raritan River

let the currents take the ashes and carry our ancestors

past the closing of our father’s Temple doors.

We build invisible Temples, etched with sacred and holy

stories and memories, ancestors and traditions

and an unorthodox rabbi, uplifting with songs and shots of whiskey.

Alison Ersfeld

~ ~ ~ ~

Crepe Myrtle

The crepe myrtle is blooming here-

I doubt yours is.

You were an impetuous planter.

No attention to detail.

Flowers didn’t flourish outside your home.

One thin magenta wisp at the top of the crepe myrtle,

Headless marigolds,

Lantana disappeared overnight like ghosts,

Petunias perished in the peak of their performance.

And the crooked bricks you laid for the tulip garden

were thrust out of their shallow trenches

by boisterous tree roots.

Still you planted.

Watered.

Tried.

You,

A wild sunflower field

Bright in the late Autumn sun.

Happy in lightning,

In drought,

In scorching heat.

Just happy

Like a big-faced full moon

Enfolding me in your moonbeams

When the crepe myrtle blooms verdant and vibrant here.

Alison Ersfeld

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Alison teaches English, creative writing, and mythology, at Meadowdale High School where she works collaboratively with students to publish the school’s art and literary magazine. She is a board member of EPIC Group Writers.

Published work: Unmasked Magazine, EPIC Group Writers 2018 Contest winner (second place-poetry); Poet’s Corner – My Edmonds News