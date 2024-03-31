Preserving your family’s legacy focus of April 3 Sno-Isle Genealogy Society meeting

“Be the Great Ancestor Future Genealogists Need” is the topic of the April 3 meeting of the Sno-Isle Genealogy Society, which meets in the Wickers Building, 19921 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood, at 7 p.m.
Presenter Corey Smith will draw on his own family history as he urges participants to take simple steps to preserve vital information for future generations.
“Don’t let your family’s legacy fade into obscurity,” the meeting announcement states. “Empower yourself to become the ancestor future genealogists will rely on.”
This is a hybrid meeting so you can attend in person or via Zoom: https://bit.ly/SIGSApril24.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.