Public Disclosure Commission dismisses case regarding Nelson 2023 budget mailer

The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission said that after investigating the matter, it has dismissed complaints against the City of Edmonds and former Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson regarding a city budget mailer sent to residents two-and-a-half weeks prior to the general election.

Edmonds residents Mark Bucklin and Tina Drennan both filed complaints last fall, accusing Nelson and the city of violating state laws that prohibit elected officials from using public resources for their campaigns. At the time of the budget mailer, Nelson was running for re-election as mayor. He lost to Mike Rosen in the November 2023 election.

Responding to the allegations at the time they were filed, the city said the mailer was part of its efforts to reach more residents through printed publications, and the timing was intentional to send during council budget deliberations.

In a Jan. 29 letter explaining its decision, the PDC said that “based on our findings staff has decided that, in this instance, the distribution of the proposed budget and budget message, in the form of a mailer and that included the image and messaging of the mayor, during the election cycle when the mayor was running for re-election, does not amount to a violation that calls for further investigation.”

But because the related state law — RCW 35A.33.055 — “is silent about if and how the mayor would distribute budget-related messaging to the public, PDC staff reminds Mike Nelson to exercise caution during election years in which he is a candidate. To avoid concerns, budget-related communications would be preferably sent to the public after the election in those years,” the letter said.

Bucklin’s complaint also accused the mayor of violating state law that prohibits elected officials from appearing in public services announcements. However, that PDC said that complaint “is not applicable because the proposed budget and budget message do not meet all the criteria outlined in Washington State law to fall into the category of ‘public service announcement.’”

