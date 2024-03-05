Reader view: A case for space

In the past year, three political acts have occurred that I thought so outrageous they would never happen. One of those three issues is the threat to lose the beautiful City of Edmonds by outlawing single-family residential zoning. The passage of HB 1110 will result in the loss of trees, open space, natural light, seeps, ponds and streams within our landscape. I am pleased to learn that others have similar concerns.

In a September 2023 court ruling, Minneapolis was ordered to stop implementing the “Minneapolis 2040” plan pending further environmental review. The judge agreed with plaintiff’s arguments that the city’s looser zoning requirements under the plan could cause “irreparable harm to the environment, the protection of which is viewed by this state as being of paramount concern.”

“We’re not anti-development, but you know we want the city to be livable for everyone,” said David Hartwell, a former board member of the Minneapolis Audubon Chapter. Hartwell asked, “Do you want a city that doesn’t have any yards, that’s built out completely? Do we want to go to a Chicago or a New York model and then have all the resulting air pollution, water pollution, water quality issues that go with that?”

I realize that anecdotes are of limited value, however, the city’s engineering department can probably give 20 more examples for every one that I describe here. We had lived in our home in the bowl for 10 years without flooding issues and then one soggy December in 2007 we had a 3-inch deep stream running through our back yard threatening to flood our home. Prior to 2007, the Edmonds City Council granted three variances on separate pieces of property on Daley Place that were adjacent to the headwaters of Hindley Creek. One lot development required the removal of a peat bog, which can hold thousands of gallons of water. Prior to 2007 stormwater had been managed naturally.

Our problem was inadvertently solved when groundwater spontaneously erupted in the middle of the Sierra Place just above us, which soon turned into a stream, eroding the street. The city then had to reroute the stream into a culvert. Fortunately for all, we were not forced to sue the city to save our property.

Similarly, our friends who live near Pine and 6th Avenue South started having flooding issues in their yard after a vacant lot was developed above them on 8th Avenue South. They had to dig a French drain into their back yard to control the water. During excavation in the summer months, they were shocked to find that groundwater flowed, even in summer.

Then, there was the Civic Field improvement project which showed the city just how much groundwater exists in the bowl. That discovery added millions of dollars to the project.

Many of our neighborhood streets flood during storms in wet winter months. But we also have seeps where water, even in the summer, can be observed trickling over sidewalks, running down curbs and burbling through culverts. The unique topography of the bowl, with numerous streams and seeps, and proximity to Salish Sea indicates that this area is extremely sensitive to water issues. Also, the rising frequency of king tides combined with increased winter flooding must be addressed. What if the Edmonds Bowl was designated a critical drainage area?

Supporters of HB1110 claim that we will reduce carbon emissions by reducing the amount of driving. I don’t see the logic. How about increasing the amount of carbon sequestration and oxygen production by maintaining trees and arable soil?

The argument for increasing density is to reduce housing prices. Prices decrease when supply meets or exceeds demand. Demand will come down in Edmonds when we’ve ruined the beauty and livability of Edmonds and it looks, feels and stresses us like many other neighborhoods in the I-5 corridor.