Reader view: Curious about climate change? Check out these Edmonds climate organizations

Are you curious or concerned about climate change but finding all the chatter overwhelming? Do you prefer to talk to real people about local issues? If so, Edmonds offers some great sources. Want to get involved—or informed? Here’s an (incomplete) list:

Advocates for Justice – Environment

An adjunct of Edmonds United Methodist Church, these advocates approach climate as a social justice issue. Recently they’ve been working on adding solar panels to the roof of the food bank building; the reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions contributes to the health of the entire community, and the panels will pay for themselves. For more information: Email gaylashoemake@yahoo.com.

Edmonds Climate Advisory Board (CAB)

CAB members research climate mitigation and adaptation strategies and policies, identify and advocate for effective climate policies and projects as part of the Edmonds Climate Action Plan implementation and help educate on climate change in the Edmonds community. For more information: Email cab@edmondsclimate.org.

Interfaith Climate Action (ICA)

ICA members are often active in multiple climate and environment organizations, sharing news and supporting each others’ initiatives. In a recent letter writing campaign they asked state legislators to prioritize climate-related concerns. For more information: Email gaylashoemake@yahoo.com.

Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee (CPC)

The Edmonds City Council adopted the U.S. Mayors’ Climate Protection Agreement in 2006, leading to creation of the CPC and development of Edmonds’ Climate Action Plan (CAP), adopted in 2023. The CPC is currently planning local events for international Climate Action Week in September 2024. Visit the CPC website to learn more.

Sierra Club – Sno-Isle Chapter

Sierra Club is a national environmental leader but its projects are very much local. Current initiatives include a monthly class, “Electrify Everything!” offers guidance and advice on replacing gas-powered appliances or devices with electric; “Kicking Gas,” will offer financial help to residents of Snohomish County installing heat pumps. Learn more at the Sierra Club website.

For more information about these and other Edmonds environmental organizations who support climate work among their other activities (think Edmonds Stewards, Saving Our Salmon, Pilchuck Audubon, Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates among others) check out the website of the Edmonds Alliance for the Environment (EAE) and click on “Allies.” Everyone is there…

One more thing: The Volunteer Outreach Fair at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, Saturday, April 20 (1o a.m.-1 p.m.) hosts these and all types of community organizations. Come and get involved!

— By Lu Loree

Author Lu Loree lives in Edmonds