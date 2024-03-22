Reader view: Let’s spread out density a bit to address growth

I felt compelled to share my thoughts on the growth proposals to increase density within and across Edmonds because I feel the proposals are not nearly diverse enough, and fail to provide a sufficient understanding that will allow our city council to make an informed decision.

If you haven’t heard, Edmonds must accommodate an additional 4,000 housing units as mandated by the state. While I don’t have a comment on whether 4,000 is based in reality, I am of the belief there is a single-family housing affordability problem in our region. Go ahead and check housing prices in our area. Last time I checked, there were few single-family homes for under $1 million. And while I, as I suspect most of you, love the flat nature of our beautiful neighborhoods, I also think increasing density is a necessary step in addressing our regional affordability problem.

That being said, I do not believe the growth proposals that are being reviewed (that will soon get locked in due lengthy environmental analysis processes) are nearly comprehensive enough to understand whether they’re the right approach for Edmonds.

There are “two” proposals on the table; however, as you can see below, both “alternatives” analyze the same set of parcels for rezoning (generally) – the only difference being five-story apartments with Alternative A, and four-story apartments with Alternative B:

Five Corners

Westgate

Firdale Village

Medical District

Allowing for five- or four-story apartments in these neighborhoods is, in my opinion, a big change, and one that should be subjected to careful examination for both necessity and fit. Presently, I am unable to determine that, and unfortunately there are no plans for additional alternatives. For example, I question if Edmonds would be able to meet state mandated capacity limits through allowances of two- or three-story apartments?

The reason for this narrowness is because these proposals are based on a “15-minute” neighborhood concept that is anchored by these large apartments (the “center”). At its core, these “centers” are supposed to enable residents to stay within their neighborhoods and increase walkability by being within a 15-minute walk or bus ride from their perimeters.

Looking past the fact these “15-minute” perimeters rely on existing bus lines that are not getting improved under these proposals, I have many reservations about how an addition of a five-story apartment on top of these neighborhood “centers” will increase walkability, or get us to drive less.

At the very least, each “center” would need a grocery store, and probably some combination of a post office, pharmacy, hardware store and salon/barber. Some of these “centers” have some of these, yet most of us still use our cars to run errands, and it is difficult to imagine all businesses being present in every center — especially grocery stores given such close proximity to what would very likely be cheaper grocery options.

I think a better approach would be to spread the density out a little in order to bring down the building heights. A two- or three-story apartment would blend into these neighborhoods much better, and would allow future residents to experience the beauty and joys of Edmonds as we have.

This is all to emphasize why it’s important to have more options when thinking about growth and density. In my opinion, we need more quantitative analysis, and less qualitative benefits that these proposals claim to provide.

I understand analyzing how to support density in a fully exhaustive manner may not be feasible. I also understand it’s not just about what I, or even other residents of Edmonds, may want as our city must comply with state mandates or risk losing state funding. But I think a better balance can be struck between the two, and if there was a proposal that supported density through two- or three-story apartments, I’d probably be writing why we should be supporting that one instead.

— By Sam Byron

Author Sam Byron is a relative newcomer to Edmonds and has lived here for five years. He has fallen in love with the city’s unique charm and proximity to so many beautiful greenspaces.