Reminder: Comprehensive Plan update online open house deadline April 1

Since March 11, the City of Edmonds has been hosting an online “open house” to solicit feedback from community members about their opinions on the Growth Management Act Growth Alternative strategies — and the deadline to reply is April 1.

The interactive online platform is designed to inform the public on the Comprehensive Plan process and illustrates how growth alternatives will distribute the required housing growth over the next 20 years in the city.

Visit edmonds2044.infocommunity.org to participate and share feedback. The city encourage residents, businesses, and stakeholders to actively participate to ensure that the plan is shaped by a diverse range of perspectives.