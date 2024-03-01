Reminder: Edmonds International Women’s Day brunch March 8

A reminder of the Edmonds International Women’s Day brunch set for Friday, March 8 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Keynote speaker is Katie Townsend, Seattle Kraken senior vice president for marketing and communications. Townsend is a former BBC senior news producer and an award-winning communications professional who has over a decade of experience in multi-platform storytelling. Prior to joining the Kraken, Katie has been at WE Communications developing communications strategies and storytelling for clients including Microsoft.

Guest panelists include:

Mary Anderson, trial and appellate attorney

Casey Davis, Edmonds Food Bank executive director

Ilona Lohrey, GSBA president and CEO

Once again sponsored by Alicia Crank of Crank’d Up Consulting, Edmonds International Women’s Day is celebrating ts sixth anniversary in 2024. As a throwback to its inception in 2019, it will be a two-part celebration on March 8:

Ladies Who Brunch event at the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 11:10 a.m.- 1:30 p.m., and a group outing to the Seattle Kraken’s Women In Hockey Night at Climate Pledge Area at 7 p.m. The international theme for 2024 is #InspireInclusion, and the subtheme for Edmonds International Women’s Day is Rulebreakers and (Good) Troublemakers.

What started as a one-off event for underserved girls and women in the community has grown into an annual event, one that brings in people from neighboring communities, Crank said.

“We are still grassroots, but we also partner with local businesses as sponsors to keep the event free for community members,” she said. “None of this would be possible without the generous support of volunteers and local businesses owners, many who have been a part of this since Day One. I’m grateful to all the organizations that have signed on to support the significant milestone of Edmonds International Women’s Day.”

Tickets for the brunch are available for purchase. There is also special group ticket pricing for the Seattle Kraken game that evening. In addition, funds are being raised to take 20-25 underserved girls in the Edmonds School District who participate in sports to the Women In Hockey Night game. Information and links are available on the event website.

“Sponsorships help to underwrite the events and make them financially accessible to women in our community,” Crank said. “I am grateful to longtime supporters Cline Jewelers, DME CPA Group, Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Ombu Salon + Spa, Walnut Street Coffee, Girls on the Run Snohomish County, and The Agency | Sittauer Gouge Group for coming on as early supporters.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring can view the sponsorship packet here.

For a full list of sponsors, or to learn more about the event, visit www.crankdup.co.