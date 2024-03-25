Residents hear draft plan for Edmonds growth, but some are uneasy

About 100 Edmonds residents gathered in city hall’s Brackett Room Saturday to get a closer look at the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, meant to guide the development of Edmonds in the next 20 years.

The City of Edmonds needs to accommodate the expected growth of 13,000 people over the next 20 years, as required by the state’s Growth Management Act (GMA). These new residents will require 9,000 new housing units, and Edmonds currently has the capacity to add only 5,000 units. Also, Edmonds has the capacity for 2,548 jobs, and at least 500 additional jobs must be added.

As part of this effort, the City of Edmonds must comply with three House Bills – HB 1110, HB 1220, and HB 1337.

HB 1110: Increase middle housing in areas traditionally dedicated to single-family detached housing.

HB 1220: Accommodate affordable housing to all economic segments of the population of Washington state. Cities must also promote a variety of housing types and differentiate these housing types to affordability levels.

HB 1337: Permit up to two accessory-dwelling units in all single-family zones.

At the start of Saturday’s meeting, Mayor Mike Rosen recalled that Edmonds has a history of doing unusual things, such as adding the names of two oxen – Simon and Bolivar – to fulfill the number of names needed to incorporate Edmonds into Snohomish County in 1890.

“We are perhaps the only city in the country that used both humans and animals to become a city,” Rosen said. “What I get out of it is that cities change over time, and we have a long history of doing things a little differently here in Edmonds.”

Rosen also shared some of his frustrations with how Washington state is handling the urban planning, treating all cities in the state the same way and not giving the City of Edmonds an extension to meet the growth requirements. However, if the city does not meet its growth numbers, it would be in non-compliance with the GMA, and that means the state or the county might never give you money again, Rosen said.

“There are developers in the community who could use that to sue you,” he added. “And if you don’t do this, there might be a law that allows builders to come in and bypass the local zonings…non-compliance will lead to a model ordinance being imposed. The model ordinance is the state saying, ‘If you don’t do it, we’ll take care of it for you. And we will allow more density than you had been held to before.’ That’s where we are.”

Edmonds Planning Board Chair Jeremy Mitchell shared similar frustrations with the time constraint and other mandates the state had imposed. However, he shifted to a more positive note about the Comprehensive Plan update, pointing out that the plan includes everyone who lives and works in Edmonds, regardless of neighborhood or socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds.

“When I first moved here with my wife, we barely got in on the real estate market,” Mitchell said. “But what I like about this town, and what keeps it a small town, is that you can walk in any one of these neighborhoods and somebody acknowledges that you exist. They say ‘Hi!’ In some neighborhoods, you may get the small-town wave. That still exists here.”

The planning board is analyzing the opinions expressed and options being considered and will send its Comprehensive Plan update recommendations to the city council and the mayor, Mitchell said.

“They take that and then make an ordinance or law,” Mitchell said. “So what I’m asking you today after the presentation, what kind of recommendation would you want us to consider,” he said. “If you want us to expand one area and shrink another, we want that input. But I want you to consider all demographics. That’s the requirement by the state. That’s what we have to do as a city to make sure that it’s equitable across the board.”

Planning Board Member Judi Gladstone offered a challenge to the audience: Plan for future generations, not just yourselves.

“I’m going to go home and ask my Millennial and Gen Z children, ‘What do you think?’ Because I know they’re not going to show up here because they don’t live in Edmonds,” Gladstone said. “They’ve tried and they can’t afford it. We’re not just planning this for us, but for our kids.

During Saturday’s forum, Director of Planning and Development Susan McLaughlin shared a link to an online survey where attendees could test their knowledge about Edmonds’ growth alternatives. The questions include:

– Who could describe our proposed growth alternatives if asked on the street?

– Will environmental impacts be factored in before any decisions are made?

– The city has negated the need for parking in our centers and hubs. (Yes, No, Maybe)

– Has the city proposed high-rise buildings in the Downtown Activity Center?

– If the city council adopts the Comprehensive Plan, does it guarantee we will get 2,700 units over the next 20 years?

McLaughlin then presented the draft 2024 Comprehensive Plan update that includes three alternatives:

No action: By making no changes, the City of Edmonds would be non-compliant with the GMA.

The focused growth alternative, which proposes building neighborhood centers in the Firdale Village, Westgate and Five Corners neighborhoods, while creating hubs in the North Edmonds Bowl, Perrinville and Firdale. The city’s Medical District – located near Swedish Edmonds Hospital – would also be expanded to complement medical services and provide temporary housing for medical workers. Housing units are limited to five to six stories within neighborhood centers and medical centers.

The distributed growth alternative, which is similar to the focused growth option except that it does not include the Medical District expansion. It limits building height to five stories in neighborhood centers while adding one extra story if the units are built within a hub.

Both alternatives have a “15-minute neighborhood plan” in mind, which means that residents can easily walk, bike or take public transit to daily necessities and services.

“The focused growth alternative basically says let’s put more growth in urban centers, and let’s keep the hubs low to moderate change,” McLaughlin said. She emphasized that three to four stories are allowed, but five stories can be built if there is a “public benefit package” involved.

Furthermore, the distributed growth alternative spreads population throughout centers and hubs, not just centers as suggested by the focused growth alternative.

After the presentation, the audience was invited to speak to planning board members, the consultants and Mayor Rosen. At least half the audience stayed.

“I’m feeling very uneasy about the direction the city is going,” said Edmonds resident Celia Kerr, who attended Saturday’s meeting. “They’re going to go for what makes the most money. I want to keep the wonderful city of Edmonds the way it is and take care of the neighborhoods.”

Kerr also said that the beginning of the presentation was difficult to hear before a microphone and boombox was brought out. It was also difficult to follow because there was too much information. “How do you memorize that?” she said. “I couldn’t scribble it down fast enough.”

“I think the city is trying, but I still feel like as individual residents of Edmonds, we don’t have a lot of say in this because so much just came from the state and the city has to go by that,” added Edmonds resident Jaime McLean, who is Kerr’s neighbor. “We all want to do this in a good way that takes everybody’s [opinion], like those who (have lived) here for a long time.”



McLean said that she grew up in Seattle and had seen parking problems and high-density growth in Ballard and West Seattle when the 15-minute neighborhood idea was implemented.

“I don’t want to see it happen here in Edmonds,” she said.

Planning Board Member Nick Maxwell said that one topic that stood out to him is the number of stories that are allowed to be built.

“People prefer four stories to five stories, even if they are not offered a three-story max option,” he said. “People haven’t really articulated why they like shorter stories. [For me] there’s an issue of looming like the seven-story buildings on Highway 99. I feel like they are looming over me. It does not feel comfortable. That’s me, but I haven’t heard this from anyone else.”

Maxwell is also worried about heat islands that occur where too many buildings are built close together and there are not enough trees to provide shade. In Seattle, more than 80% of the residents live in heat islands that are between seven to nine degrees warmer than surrounding areas. Low-income communities are more likely to experience heat islands than higher-income communities.

“In a heat wave, you could raise the temperatures between 5 to 10 degrees [Fahrenheit],” he said. “That can be really scary.”

As the crowd thinned out toward the end of the scheduled meeting, Gladstone encouraged people to consider the future when they take the online survey.

“As Jeremy said, what do you think is missing and what do you think is good for the future of Edmonds?” she asked. “We all want to keep it the same, but as the mayor and Jeremy pointed out, things change – all the time.”

Public outreach is continuing on the Comprehensive Plan update, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Community members are invited to a public meeting Monday, March 25 where they discuss their vision for the Edmonds waterfront. You can see a detailed timeline of Comprehensive Plan milestones in the graphic below.

— Story and photos by Nick Ng

— Graphics courtesy City of Edmonds