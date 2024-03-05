Revised public participation plan for Unocal terminal cleanup to be made available for review

Tthe Washington State Department of Ecology said Monday it is providing a revised draft feasibility study and updated participation plan for the decades-long cleanup effort aimed at making the former petroleum storage facility and asphalt plant adjacent to the Edmonds Marsh safe for humans and wildlife.

Ecology said that due to an oversight, the department did not make the public participation plan for the latest revision of the 2017 feasibility study available for public review and comment. This was discovered as staff followed up on a concern posed in the recent Feb. 13 online public update on the sequencing of public review for Ecology’s upcoming comment period, the department said.

“To enable a meaningful public participation process, Ecology will make the revised Draft Feasibility Study (with the Terrestrial Ecological Evaluation) and an updated Public Participation Plan available for review and comment from May 20 – July 3, 2024,” Ecology said in an email. “After reviewing and responding to comments, Ecology will then schedule another comment period for the Cleanup Action Plan, Consent Decree (legal agreement), and the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Determination.

“We apologize for not identifying this public review need earlier,” Ecology said.

Questions and concerns should be directed to the following Ecology staff:

Tanner Bushnell, Site Manager

425-691-0571; Tanner.Bushnell@ecy.wa.gov

Kristen Forkeutis, Outreach Specialist

425-240-4353, Kristen.Forkeutis@ecy.wa.gov