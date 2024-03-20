Rick Steves to speak at Daybreakers Rotary Club of Edmonds April 2 meeting

Edmonds resident and European travel expert Rick Steves recently donated $2 million to the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, which will provide an accessible hub of services and programs to serve South Snohomish County families. On Tuesday, April 2, Steves will be speaking to the Daybreakers Rotary Club of Edmonds about the importance of the new center and the need for community support.

The public is invited to attend the presentation and learn more about the new center. The meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. and breakfast will be served.

Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary meetings are held on the first and third Tuesdays at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds. Breakfast is served at the meeting. You can also participate remotely.

Learn more here.