Rosen to discuss ‘surprises and challenges’ of being mayor during Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting April 4

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen will speak on “The Surprises and Challenges of My First Three Months As Mayor” during the Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s (ECR) next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

The ECR discussion is scheduled one week after Rosen presents his March 28 State of the City address focusing on the city’s finances, also at the Waterfront Center.

During the April 4 event, Rosen will make a brief presentation on his experiences and will then be interviewed by Ray Liaw, an attorney specializing in land use and the environment, ECR said in a press release announcing the meeting. In addition to her law practice, Liaw — an Edmonds resident — is board president of the Edmonds Public Facilities District, the public entity that owns and operates the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

The meeting will include a question-and-answer session following the interview.

There is no charge for the event, but attendees are asked to register in advance at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.