Save the date: Edmonds Waterfront Center co-hosting volunteer outreach fair April 20

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is joining local and regional nonprofits and advocacy groups to sponsor the volunteer outreach fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

The event is aimed at linking enthusiastic volunteers with organizations that are making an impact. Discover volunteer opportunities that align with your skills and passions. No entry fee for attendees.

Participating organizations include:

Asian Community Center

Companis

Cascade Symphony Orchestra

Cascadia Art Museum

Clothes For Kids

Creative Retirement Institute

Edmonds Arts Festival

Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group

Edmonds Center for the Arts

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce

Edmonds Climate Advisory Board

Edmonds Driftwood Players

Edmonds Food Bank

Edmonds Lions Club

Edmonds Historical Society Museum & Summer Market

Edmonds in Bloom

Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates

Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store

Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden

Foundation for Edmonds School District

Kiwanis Club of Edmonds

Lift Every Voice Legacy

Museum Summer Market

MSHH Donor Closet

Northwest Neighbors Network

Pilchuck Audubon Society

Rotary Club of Edmonds

SHIBA and Medicare Benefits

“It is a powerful image of our community’s robust network of nonprofit arts organizations, service clubs and providers,” said Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson.

The Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave.