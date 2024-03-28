Save the date: Edmonds Waterfront Center co-hosting volunteer outreach fair April 20

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is joining local and regional nonprofits and advocacy groups to sponsor the volunteer outreach fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 20.
The event is aimed at linking enthusiastic volunteers with organizations that are making an impact. Discover volunteer opportunities that align with your skills and passions. No entry fee for attendees.
Participating organizations include:
- Asian Community Center
- Companis
- Cascade Symphony Orchestra
- Cascadia Art Museum
- Clothes For Kids
- Creative Retirement Institute
- Edmonds Arts Festival
- Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group
- Edmonds Center for the Arts
- Edmonds Chamber of Commerce
- Edmonds Climate Advisory Board
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
- Edmonds Food Bank
- Edmonds Lions Club
- Edmonds Historical Society Museum & Summer Market
- Edmonds in Bloom
- Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates
- Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store
- Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden
- Foundation for Edmonds School District
- Kiwanis Club of Edmonds
- Lift Every Voice Legacy
- Museum Summer Market
- MSHH Donor Closet
- Northwest Neighbors Network
- Pilchuck Audubon Society
- Rotary Club of Edmonds
- SHIBA and Medicare Benefits
“It is a powerful image of our community’s robust network of nonprofit arts organizations, service clubs and providers,” said Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson.
The Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave.
