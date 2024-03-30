Save the date: Greg Shimek to speak at April 9 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting

Greg Shimek, the executive director of the Coastal Cutthroat Coalition, will be the featured speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Tuesday, April 9 meeting.

Shimek is a past president of Puget Sound Fly Fishers and is currently the group’s conservation chair. In 2019, he received the prestigious Bill Mackay Conservation Award from the Washington State Council of Fly Fishers International.

For the past nine years, Shimek has worked with Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Hood Canal Salmon Enhancement Group in many fields of fisheries research. He will provide updates on current projects and regulation changes based on research findings.

The meeting, open to the public, will be at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m.

You can find more information about Olympic Fly Fishers at olympicflyfishers.com.