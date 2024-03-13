Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: March 12, 2024 4 Kite foil boarding Tuesday at Marina Beach. (Photo by Doug Parrott) Coal train and a container ship. (Monday photo by Ron LaRue) Peacefull setting Monday. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Tuesday perspective. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Tuesday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
