Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: March 15, 2024 2 The moon amid blossoms. (Photo by Hank Turner) Mount Baker at low tide. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) Sign of spring. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Fueling up. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Cloud formations at sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
