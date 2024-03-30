Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: March 29, 2024 0 Easter weekend blooms. (Photo by RJ Perna) Blue skies and pink blossoms. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Practicing martial arts outside the Edmonds Waterfront Center. (Photo by Nick Ng) Majestic Olympics. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.