Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: March 22, 2024 4 A swim before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Looking west on Main Street: A band of clouds across the Olympic Mountains. (Photo by Ron LaRue) An eagle pops up its head from a nest. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
