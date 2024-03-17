Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: March 16, 2024 2 Before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Rich of Northwest Fishing Charters is ready at 6:30 a.m. to take folks out fishing. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Kids break out the bathing suits on an unseasonably warm March day. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Water under the bridge. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Freight train congestion along the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Sunset with Mount Baker in the background. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
