Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: March 23, 2024 2 Trees in bloom early evening along 3rd Avenue South. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) Learning the finer points of pentanque at Civic Playfield. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Raindrops on a Nunio’s Peace Camillia. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
