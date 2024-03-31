Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: March 30, 2024 1 Before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) At the Underwater Dive Park. (Photo by Ron LaRue) At the winter market. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) Clouds and mountains. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.