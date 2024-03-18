Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: March 17, 2024 3 Photo: Northwest Junior Pipe Band Northwest Junior Pipe Band plays in downtown Edmonds for St. Patrick’s Day. (Photo by Joe Scordino) Another warm day at beach, with Mount Baker in the background. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Almost-spring blossoms. (Photo by Ann Bradford) A bird against a blue sky. (Photo by RJ Perna) The fishng pier and the ferry. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Kayaker before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Anemones on a branch, taken Friday. (Photo by Denise Meade)
