Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: March 24, 2024 8 Full moon at sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Another moon shot. (Photo by Bob Chaffee) Signs of spring in the Pine Park neighborhood. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Morning sky. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Early morning mountain view. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Evening approaches. (Photo by Ann Bradford) At sunset. (Photo by Matthew Ygelsias)
