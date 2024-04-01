Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: March 31, 2024 3 Maplewood Presbyterian Church Easter Sunday sunrise service. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Train along the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Quiet moments. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Easter morning sky. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Beach-goers enjoying low tide. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) A container ship passes by. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Cherry blossom clouds. (Photo by Arnie Lund)
