Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: March 13, 2024 0 Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Mike McAuliffe) A fisherman coming in to gas up before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Low tide. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Playing at low tide. (Photo by Ron LaRue) The Olympic Mountains amid the clouds. (Photo by Ralph Sanders)
