Scene in Edmonds: Bird action at the marsh Posted: March 13, 2024 5 Photographer Michael Lowell visited the Edmonds Marsh Wednesday morning and shared these shots of local birds. A great blue heron looks at nest sites. A groups of ducks rest on dry grass at the marsh. A kingfisher on a tree snag.
