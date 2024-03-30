Scene in Edmonds: Celebrating a no-hitter

A trio of Warriors — two freshmen and a senior — combined to give Edmonds-Woodway High School’s baseball team a no-hitter victory over Lynnwood Thursday, March 28 at EWHS.

Freshmen pitchers Grafton Marshall-Inman and Declan Crawford combined to throw a no-hitter as the Warriors improved to 4-0 in Wesco 3A South league play. Marshall-Inman started the game and pitched three innings, allowing five walks and striking out eight. Crawford closed out the game by throwing four innings, with four walks and 11 strikeouts.

Senior captain Thomas Shults caught the no-hitter and also contributed at the plate. Shults went 2-for-3 with a walk, two triples, two runs and two RBI.

The Warriors swept the two-game series against Lynnwood during the week, allowing only one base hit in the two games.

Read more here.