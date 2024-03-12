Scene in Edmonds: Clouds and rainbow

Photographer Julia Wiese looked out of her window Tuesday and noticed this unusual cloud by Whidbey Island. Shortly after she took the top photo, the wind changed direction and a small rainbow appeared.
