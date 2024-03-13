Scene in Edmonds: It’s that time of year again Posted: March 13, 2024 11 Raven Brubacher and Paige Leever of Girl Scout Troop 45203 set up shop for the annual sales of Girl Scout cookies at the Edmonds Westgate QFC. (Photo by Bob Sears)
