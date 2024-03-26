Scene nearby: Blue herons at Ballard Locks

Joe Scordino noted that the great blue herons are beginning to reoccupy their nests at Seattle’s Ballard Locks. No great blue heron nests have been sighted at the Edmonds Marsh this year, he added.
