Seventh-grade EWHS feeder team wins Wesco Championship

The Edmonds-Woodway High School seventh grade feeder team won the Wesco Championship hosted March 1-3 at Everett High School.

According to Coach Matt Manning, the Warriors went 4-0 on the weekend by beating the no. 2 (Arlington), no. 3 (Snohomish) and no. 5 (Lakewood) seeds along the way. The team also defeated local rival school Meadowdale 44-15 in the quarterfinals.

The Warriors had a balanced attack with five players all scoring 20 or more points over the four-game weekend. Point guard Amara Leckie led the squad in assists, steals and free-throw percentage, Manning said. The Warriors were 16-0 in Wesco play after finishing the Wesco feeder season 12-0 in league play and 4-0 in the league tournament.

Coaches include Matt Manning and assistants Sydney Stumpf and Naomi Limb, both EWHS basketball players.

Players on the seventh-grade championship team are:

Alyssa Rincon

Amara Leckie

Amelia Faber

Amina Mandac

Baya Dire

Charlee Manning

Danielle D’Couto

Emery Thomas

Eva Hopkins

Harper Oliver

Madeline Kost

Sloane Franks

This is the second Wesco championship in three years for the team, as they won the same league tournament as fifth graders. The Warriors are headed to the state championship March 8-10 in Spokane, where they will look to improve upon their second-place finish in the Gold Division last year, Manning said.

The E-W feeder team is part of the Edmonds-area Edmonds School District feeder program focused on promoting girls basketball in the area and producing current and next-generation female coaches, leaders and mentors for Edmonds area student athletes.