Show off your Easter finery on Edmonds’ 5th Avenue March 31

Inspired by the annual event in New York City, retired Edmonds Library children’s librarian Edith Farrar invites everyone to wear their Easter wear on 5th Avenue in downtown Edmonds Sunday, March 31.

“Come and go between noon and 2 p.m., near the fountain,” Farrar said. “Wear your bravest, most wonderful Easter hat and/or your finest, most splendid Easter finery. It is a grand thing to meet and greet friends and neighbors in all your creative, colorful glory to celebrate spring!

Learn more about this storied New York City tradition here.